[Watch] Shardul Thakur takes a juggling boundary catch to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz in IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup game

Shardul Thakur grabbed an excellent juggling catch to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the 2023 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Afghans got off to a decent start after choosing to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran played some excellent shots before Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood by dismissing the latter.

However, Gurbaz joined hands with Rahmat Shah to bail the team out of danger and added some crucial runs for the team. Just when it looked like Afghanistan would go on to post a big total, Hardik Pandya bowled a well-directed bouncer.

Gurbaz unleashed a pool shot but was undone by the extra pace and couldn't get his timing right. Despite that, the ball was flying over the rope but Shardul Thakur intercepted it well. He took it on the first attempt but flicked the ball away because he was about to cross the boundary. However, he came back in time to complete the catch on the second attempt.

Shardul Thakur strikes with the ball to dismiss Rahmat Shah

Soon after taking a brilliant catch at the boundary, Shardul Thakur struck with the ball to dismiss Rahmat Shah to reduce Afghanistan to 63/3 in 13.1 overs.

It was a fullish delivery on the middle and leg. Rahmat went for the drive but the ball jagged back in and crashed onto his back leg. The umpire adjudged it out but the batter went for the DRS. The replay showed that the ball was clipping the wickets, so the decision was upheld.

With the momentum on their side, the Men in Blue will look to pick up a few more wickets to break Afghanistan's back. The Afghans, on the other hand, will bank on their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi to play a big knock and lead the team from the front.