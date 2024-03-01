[Watch] Sherfane Rutherford's final-over heroics propel Quetta Gladiators to a win over Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 

All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford held his nerve in a whirlwind final over to help the Quetta Gladiators secure a last-ball win over the Karachi Kings in a 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) game at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, February 29.

The Quetta Gladiators were handed a 166-run target following a relatively solid bowling display, led by Abrar Ahmed's three-fer. The Gladiators got off to a breezy start in the run chase but lost their way in the middle overs with Karachi Kings claiming wickets in quick succession.

The Rilee Rossouw-led side were reduced to 89-5 in the 13th over, and it was at this point when Sherfane Rutherford and his fellow international teammate Akeal Hosein joined forces. The duo took the game deep and the equation was reduced to 15 runs required off the final over.

Rutherford titled the game towards the Gladiators by smashing Anwar Ali for two consecutive sixes to begin the over. However, the right-arm pacer responded with back-to-back yorkers.

The ultimate turning point came during the penultimate delivery of the contest when Rutherford tried to scramble back to the crease for a second run and retain the strike. The Karachi Kings fumbled the run-out opportunity, resulting in the scores being level.

The Caribbean ace then finished things off in style with a boundary off the final delivery to seal the points for Quetta Gladiators.

Have a look at the roller coaster of a final over right here:

Quetta Gladiators are placed second in the points table with four wins in five matches.

"It's never easy, coming in and playing shots from the get-go" - Sherfane Rutherford

The left-handed batter scored 58 runs off 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.10 with the aid of one four and six sixes. Rutherford was recently part of the West Indies squad that toured Australia, playing a handy knock in the final T20I in Perth, and has carried his form into the PSL as well.

Rutherford was adjudged as Player of the Match for his exploits, which takes his season tally to 142 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 152.68.

"It's never easy, coming in and playing shots from the get-go. I try my best, sometimes it doesn't happen but I will try my best to make it happen more. Me and Shane (Watson) had a conversation about mental part of the game, he told me to focus on the moment and stay as calm as possible," the player said during the post-match presentation

The Quetta Gladiators are next scheduled to face Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Saturday, March 2.

