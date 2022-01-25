[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan posts hilarious reel featuring his father

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a hilarious Instagram reel featuring himself and his father. The opener reached home today along with the rest of Team India's squad members following the conclusion of the South Africa series.

In the video, fans can see Dhawan and his father enacting dialog with some swagger. The clip ends with Shikhar receiving a fake slap from his father.

Shikhar Dhawan shared the following reel on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"Baap hamesha Baap hi Hota hai 😜🤪😆"

"Time is running out for him" - Dinesh Karthik on Shikhar Dhawan's future in international cricket

Dinesh Karthik recently opened up about how many people are already writing off Dhawan's international career and whether it is better to replace the veteran batter with a youngster.

Karthik feels that Dhawan was hungry as ever to score runs and contribute during the South Africa series. He reckoned the southpaw did everything in his power to succeed during the series.

Discussing the matter on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said:

"You've got to understand that there are a lot of hungry players in India Deepak Chahar, the way he bowled, he batted. Then Shikhar Dhawan, for example, time is running out for him according to a lot of people, even he wouldn't know why. He has been doing so well in ODIs for India, again here he is the leading run-scorer."

Karthik added:

"That's all you can do as a batter. That hunger is there again, wanting to be a part of Team India, wanting to be a part of the setup, giving everything he has got. But the question is will the players with the hunger be allowed to carry on because of other factors like age, fitness, and others. Those decisions will be taken in the near future."

Team India will next face West Indies at home in February. The tour, comprising a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series, will begin on February 6 with the first one-dayer.

