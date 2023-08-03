[Watch] Shimron Hetmyer takes excellent catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in IND vs WI 1st T20I

Shimron Hetmyer took an excellent catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the first ODI between India and West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3.

The incident took place in the 10th over during India’s run chase when Jason Holder bowled a fuller-length delivery outside off-stump. Yadav drove it hard but failed to keep it on the ground. Hetmyer dived full length to his left at extra cover and completed a low catch with both hands. With the wicket, WI reduced the Men in Blue to 67/3 after 9.2 overs.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal below:

Suryakumar Yadav departed for run-a-ball 21, including one six and two fours. The vice-captain has failed to live up to expectations on the WI tour so far. The right-handed batter recently amassed just 78 runs in three ODIs with best score of 35.

West Indies set 150-run target for Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India in 1st T20I

A clinical batting performance from captain Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran helped West Indies score 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Powell amassed 48 runs off 32 balls, including three sixes and as many fours. Pooran also struck 41 off 34, including two sixes and as many boundaries.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with two wickets apiece. Captain Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one apiece.

In response, India’s opening duo comprising Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill departed for single-digit scores. Tilak Varma shone on his debut with 39 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 177.27, including three sixes and two fours.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 113/4 after 15 overs, with Pandya (19*) and Sanju Samson (12*) at the crease.

After clinching the ODI series 2-1, the Men in Blue will aim to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The two teams will next lock horns with each other at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6.

Click here to follow IND vs WI 1st T20I live score updates.