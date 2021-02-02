Watch: Shirtless Rohan Mustafa caught chasing the ball while changing jersey

Rohan Mustafa has created one of Abu Dhabi T10's most iconic moments. But it wasn't for anything related to cricket, after he found himself in an embarrassing state on the field.

Multiple fans uploaded the comical video online, trolling Rohan Mustafa as well as Abu Dhabi T10's quality.

The astonishing incident occurred in the 2nd innings of the Abu Dhabi T10 game between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi. While fielding, Rohan Mustafa was hilariously caught off guard while changing his shirt on the field.

With Jamie Overton bowling, Waseem Mohammed smacked a wide full toss towards the deep backward point fence. With Rohan Mustafa stationed there, many would have backed the fielder to collect the ball. However, Mustafa was instead in the middle of a shirt change, and the 32-year-old could only watch the ball reach the boundary as he chased after it shirtless.

Everyone on the field apart from Team Abu Dhabi skipper Luke Wright got the funny side of it, as they laughed at Rohan Mustafa’s expense. Northern Warriors' Nicholas Pooran was also caught on camera laughing to his heart's content.

Fans can’t stop laughing at Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa had a day to forget against the Northern Warriors. The off-spinner conceded 24 runs off his 2 overs, as Northern Warriors trounced Team Abu Dhabi by 8 wickets. He will hope his embarrassing moment on the field is forgotten by fans as soon as possible.

As soon as the unfortunate incident occurred, fans watching the game live trolled Rohan Mustafa on Twitter. Many shared videos of it, claiming that something like this can only happen in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Several others found the funny side of it, as they compared Rohan Mustafa’s moment to Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirtless moment at Lord’s.

Certainly made my day 😂



Rohan Mustafa was swapping T-shirt and sweater only to see ball coming to him. Hilarious pic.twitter.com/mDyld6YlAw — Shrii 🏏📝📊 (@4thUmpire_) February 1, 2021

Rohan Mustafa was changing his jersey while the ball went for four. Gully cricket vibes🤩😁🔥👌pic.twitter.com/MXDTzpyz2U — 💥NARE$H💥 ᵛᵃˡᶦᵐᵃᶦ (@NareshAK_) February 1, 2021

#AbuDhabiT10 Rohan Mustafa Taking His Shirt Off In The Middle Of A Scoring Shot Is The Highlight Of 2021 So Far — Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) February 1, 2021

Rohan Mustafa was changing his jersey when the ball came to him which was hit by Waseem and it went to a boundary - everyone laughing apart from Luke Wright. One of the moments of 2021. #Cricket #PAKvSA #INDvENG #IPL2021 — Sandeep Rajakrishnan (@Sandeeprajakris) February 1, 2021