[Watch] Shivam Dube cleans up Azmatullah Omarzai with a slower one during IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Shivam Dube continued his sublime form with the ball during the second T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14. The medium pacer dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai cheaply for just two runs with a well-disguised slower delivery.

The dismissal took place during the seventh over of the Afghanistan innings. Dube bowled a good length ball with no pace on offer. He deceived the batter with his regular action as the ball hit the off and middle stumps. With that, Dube made a quick impact with a wicket in his first over.

Dube’s wicket helped India reduce the visitors to 60/3 in 6.5 overs. Omarzai had scored 29 runs off 22 balls in the T20I opener.

Dube had dismissed Ibrahim Zadran during the opening game before his match-winning half-century as India won by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“Shivam Dube’s direct competition is with Hardik Pandya” – Pragyan Ojha

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha believes that Shivam Dube is competing with injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the T20I side. The ex-spinner wants Dube to be consistent to serve as a backup option for Pandya for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ojha was quoted as saying by Cric Today:

“Shivam Dube’s direct competition is with Hardik Pandya and going ahead of Hardik is difficult for any player. Dube is a good cricketer but he needs to be consistent and his display for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 will play a big role in his selection.”

He added:

“Hardik hasn’t recovered from his injury and his fitness is a big concern. The selectors are also looking for Hardik’s backup in case of an injury and Dube suits the requirement. If Shivam can add more pace to his bowling, he could become more impactful.”

With the bat, Dube smashed an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls after returning with figures of 2/9 in his two overs in the opening game.

