[Watch] Shocked Litton Das refuses to leave the crease after getting out in PAK vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash

Litton Das refused to leave the crease after getting out in the 2023 World Cup clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. That happened when he departed against the run of play despite getting well-set at the crease, scoring 45 runs off 64 balls, including six boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings. Iftikhar Ahmed bowled an off-break delivery that spun back into the right-handed batter. The left-handed batter flicked it slightly early, which produced the leading edge and reached straight into the hands of Salman Ali Agha at mid-wicket.

The opening batter was in utter disbelief at his dismissal and took some time to fathom it before taking the long walk back to the pavilion.

Watch the video below:

Litton Das rescues Bangladesh after early wickets against Pakistan in 2023 World Cup game

Litton Das rescued Bangladesh after early wickets against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup clash. The left-handed batter shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mahmadullah (56 off 70).

That came after Shaheen Afridi dismissed Tanzid Hasan (five-ball duck) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four off three balls), while Haris Rauf sent back Mushfiqur Rahim (five runs off eight balls).

Soon Afridi provided another breakthrough by dismissing Mahmadullah bowled out while Usama Mir dismissed Towhid Hridoy cheaply.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 141/6 after 32 overs, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the crease.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. have made a solitary change as Towhid Hridoy replaced Mahedi Hasan in the playing XI.

Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, made three changes as Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha and Usama Mir replaced Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, respectively.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka quite convincingly but lost four matches in a trot against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. They lost to the Proteas by one wicket in a thrilling finish.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have registered their only win against Afghanistan in their opening game. Since then, they have lost to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa and the Netherlands.

Follow BAN vs PAK 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.