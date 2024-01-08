[Watch] Shocking video of Shakib Al Hasan slapping man goes viral on social media

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan again finds himself in a controversy after slapping a person at a gathering.

Unfortunately for him, the incident was recorded by a camera and the video has been spreading like wildfire on social media platforms.

Reportedly, the incident transpired when Shakib visited voting booths while the polling was going on to oversee the process personally. As Shakib is a major celebrity in the country, his presence attracted a lot of attention from the nearby people.

Many suddenly surrounded him in an attempt to interact and get a picture with the superstar all-rounder. When one of them tried to grab his hand from behind, Shakib lost his cool and slapped him in the face by turning back.

Shakib Al Hasan is contesting in the national elections in Bangladesh for an MP seat, Magura-1, on an Awami League ticket. He managed to win convincingly by a massive margin.

Shakib Al Hasan was also recently spotted yawning on stage while giving selfies to fans during his election campaign

One more video of Shakib had gone viral recently before the latest one. In that, the 36-year-old could be seen sitting on a stage during his election campaign with a lot of fans around him. He was spotted yawning during the event and also looked a bit bemused while posing for selfies with his fans.

On the cricketing front, Shakib Al Hasan was last seen on the field during the 2023 World Cup in India, where he captained the Bangladesh team. It was a disappointing campaign as Bangladesh ended up in the 8th position in the points table after winning only two out of nine league games.

Shakib played 7 games and picked up 9 wickets. With the bat, he scored 186 runs at an average of 26.57, including one half-century.

