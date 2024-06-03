[Watch] Shreyas Iyer poses with fans during his day out in Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer was recently spotted taking selfies with fans during his day out in Mumbai. The star cricketer is currently on a break after guiding KKR to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Iyer led from the front and guided the Knight Riders to their third IPL title. They defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to win the title.

With no professional commitments lined up, Iyer is currently enjoying time with family in Mumbai. He was recently spotted in a city salon where he posed for selfies with fans. After taking pictures with fans, he left the place in his Mercedes.

A fan account shared the video of Iyer on social media, which has now gone viral.

Besides leading the team to the title, Iyer also had an eventful campaign with the bat during IPL 2024. The right-hander aggregated 351 runs in 14 games at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 146.86. He also played a match-winning knock against the SunRisers in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad.

"He is going to be the future India captain" - Robin Uthappa on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's leadership traits have grabbed everyone's attention. His rotation of bowlers, field placements, and strategies has been top notch.

Former KKR batter Robin Uthappa has backed Iyer to be India's next captain ahead of Shubman Gill, saying that he has the ability to handle a team.

"I am going to say it here," Uthappa said on Jio Cinema. "He is going to be the future India captain. I think he is next in line, maybe even ahead of Shubman Gill. He has got the character and wherewithal to handle a team. I think there’s a lot he has learnt this season. You have got to understand that he was working with Gautam Gambhir, Chandrkant Pandit and Abhishek Nayar – three very strong personalities."

