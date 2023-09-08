[Watch] Shubman Gill cuts cake on his 24th birthday with Indian teammates 

Team India opener Shubman Gill celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday (September 8) with his teammates in Colombo. He is currently in the capital city of Sri Lanka, preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Due to incessant rains, the Shubman Gill and co have been practicing in the indoor nets.

Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav gave fans a glimpse of Shubman Gill's birthday celebrations in the team camp. He shared a picture and video of the same on this official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. In it, Gill can be seen cutting the cake in the presence of other players.

Kuldeep captioned the post:

"Happy birthday my bro @ShubmanGill"

Gill has displayed mixed batting form in two matches of the Asia Cup so far.

He failed miserably in the first match against a red-hot Pakistan pace trio - Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf - and scored only 10 runs from 32 balls. The youngster then hit a stroke-filled 67 against Nepal on Tuesday.

"That is a small thing that he can work on"- Irfan Pathan suggests a technical adjustment in Shubman Gill's game

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently shed light on a certain technical deficiency, which according to him, has restricted Shubman Gill from scoring fluently in the recent past. He explained his stance by analyzing Gill's dismissal against Haris Rauf in the group match of the Asia Cup.

During a recent discussion on Star Sports, Pathan said:

"That is why I have been repeatedly saying that he (Gill) is not covering the line with his front foot. When you don't do that, if the fuller-length balls, which Haris Rauf bowled, move even a little after pitching, you will have difficulties."

He added:

"You have to either commit with your feet or through your head position. We didn't see either of those things even when he was playing well and leaving deliveries. So that is a small thing that he can work on."

The high-octane contest between India and Pakistan will happen on Sunday (September 10) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.