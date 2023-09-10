[WATCH] Shubman Gill departs for 58 after a soft dismissal off Shaheen Afridi's bowling in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match 

Team India's opening batter Shubman Gill was dismissed after scoring 58 runs off 52 deliveries in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four contest against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September 10.

In stark contrast to his maiden encounter against Pakistan last week, Gill took on the Men in Green's new ball attack and stitched a solid partnership with Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket. He looked solid over the course of his innings and was on the lookout to convert it into something more significant.

Team India had just lost the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma in the 17th over and Pakistan managed to get rid of the other set batter in the very next over itself.

Gill tried to play a drive off a delivery by the returning Shaheen Afridi but was deceived by the lack of pace. The ball hit quite high off the opener's bat, and he ended up chipping it straight to Agha Salman at cover.

Shaheen Afridi was hit for 31 runs off his first three overs in a rare poor opening spell, but the wicket of Gill proved to be a huge boost for his remaining overs in the innings.

Gill's innings of 58 runs off 52 deliveries, comprised 10 fours and came at a strike rate of 111.54.

Team India rebuilding with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after Shubhman Gill's dismissal

India dominated the proceedings against the new ball after being put into bat by Pakistan. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on 121 runs for the first wicket, before the Men in Green made their way back into the contest by dismissing both opening batters in the space of seven deliveries.

Virat Kohli and the returning KL Rahul are currently at the crease and are building a partnership in the middle overs. Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf are on the lookout to make breakthroughs while Rahul has started on a positive note. At the time of writing, India are placed at 140-2 after 22 overs.

The ongoing clash against Pakistan is the Men in Blue's opening clash of the Super Four stages. They are also scheduled to play Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the coming days.

