[WATCH] Shubman Gill displays impressive footwork with his dance moves on Day 1 of Dominica Test

Team India batter Shubman Gill soaked in the Caribbean atmosphere and broke into a dance on-field during Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica on Wednesday. He looked quite at ease while grooving to some Caribbean music.

India dominated Day 1 of the opening Test against West Indies. Bowling first after losing the toss, the visitors bundled out the hosts for a paltry 150 in 64.3 overs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin starred with figures of 5/60 from 24.3 overs, while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also impressed, claiming 3/26.

In response, India went to stumps at 80/0 after 23 overs, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 40 and skipper Rohit Sharma on 30.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Fancode has shared a video of Gill showing off his dancing skills even as West Indies were succumbing to Indian spinners. At the end of 63 overs, the Windies’ score read 148/9.

As the last-wicket pair of Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican were discussing how to deal with India’s bowlers, Gill was seen grooving to the beats of some peppy music. Virat Kohli is also seen in the clip but doesn’t react.

Gill opens up batting at No. 3

On the eve of the Test series against West Indies, Indian captain Rohit had confirmed that Gill would bat at No. 3, while debutant Jaiswal would open. The Indian skipper had revealed that Gill himself approached the team management and requested the one-down position.

Ahead of the Dominica Test, Gill opened up on the move and said:

“They (team management) asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate. It is always good to play with the new ball. I have the experience with the new ball, and when you’re batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference.”

Asked if he is already feeling like a senior player, the 23-year-old replied that it wasn’t the case.

“Not really. Roles are different. Definitely not feeling that way,” Gill said.

Ahead of the ongoing match in Dominica, Gill had featured in 16 Tests, scoring 921 runs at an average of 32.89, with two hundreds and four fifties.

