[Watch] Shubman Gill fails to score big at number 3 again, gets out caught behind for 10 in IND vs WI 2023 2nd Test

Shubman Gill nicked a ball from Kemar Roach to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva in the second match of the India vs West Indies ICC World Test Championship series. The Indian batter failed to score big once again in his new batting position.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal making his debut as an opener for India in this series, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have allotted the number three position to Shubman Gill.

Shubman, who did a decent job as an opener in his previous Test innings, has not made much of an impact at number three. After scoring six runs off 11 balls last week at Windsor Park, Gill managed 10 runs off 12 balls in the first innings of the Trinidad Test match.

On the 12th ball of his innings earlier today, Shubman Gill tried to push a delivery from Kemar Roach towards the off-side.

The ball took the outside edge of the bat and traveled to the wicketkeeper. Joshua Da Silva made no mistake in taking the catch, as Gill had to walk back to the dressing room.

Gill was not 100% sure whether he had nicked the ball. Hence, he went to non-striker Rohit Sharma for a chat. After a brief chat, Gill and Rohit agreed not to take a review as the former walked back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill has struggled to score big in Test matches in the last two months

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four

While Gill has a decent record in Test cricket, his recent performances have not been the best. In the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia in England, Gill could not cross the 20-run mark in either of his innings.

Now, in the West Indies, his two innings have lasted for a total of 23 balls. Gill will likely get one more chance to bat in Tests on this tour. He will try to make the most of it and end the series with a big knock.