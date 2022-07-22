[Watch] Shubman Gill falls to lazy running as Nicholas Pooran hits bullseye in 1st IND vs WI ODI

Team India opener Shubman Gill will be disappointed for not converting the start in the first ODI against West Indies on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Gill, preferred over Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan, got off to a blistering start. The right-hand/left-hand duo made full use of the powerplay, accumulating 73 runs.

Gill was the attacker between the two, hitting the ball along the lines. The youngster also struck a couple of sixes to race to his first ODI half-century. He looked all set and dominated the proceedings. However, a lazy approach ended Gill's stay in the middle.

Facing a short-pitched delivery, Shubman Gill tapped the ball to mid-wicket and immediately set off for a single. The Punjab-born cricketer didn't expect West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran to pick up the ball quickly and throw it to the non-striker's end.

Gill jogged across for a single but Pooran did the unthinkable to catch the batter short of his crease.

Watch Gill's run out below:

With no threat from bowlers on an easy wicket, a century was on the cards and Shubman Gill will be disappointed with himself for missing out on the opportunity.

Shikhar Dhawan leads from the front to give India a strong start

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Fifty for Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan. He scored fine Fifty, scored 50* runs from 53 balls including 8 fours and 1 Six against West Indies. Welcome back Gabbar. Fifty for Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan. He scored fine Fifty, scored 50* runs from 53 balls including 8 fours and 1 Six against West Indies. Welcome back Gabbar. https://t.co/WgdnxGttAN

Reeling at 117/1, the onus was on the Indian captain to carry the innings on his shoulder to build a strong platform for the hitters to follow.

Dhawan batted sensibly and focused on one's and two's to keep the scoreboard ticking. Shreyas Iyer, who came in at No. 3, played second fiddle, hitting the odd deliveries for boundaries.

At the time of writing, India are looking strong at 188/1 in 31 overs, with Dhawan 14 runs away from another international century.

