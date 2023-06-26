[Watch] Shubman Gill gives a tour of PSG’s stadium and receives personalized jersey

Team India cricketer Shubman Gill recently visited Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) training facility and also shared glimpses of their dressing room. Gill is currently on a break with no professional assignment scheduled until India's tour of the West Indies.

He was last seen in action during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. India suffered another heartbreaking defeat in the final. Since then, Gill has been enjoying the break and has posted several pictures from his vacation.

The Punjab-born cricketer also shared a short clip from his visit to the PSG stadium in Paris. He also visited PSG's training ground and the dressing room. Gill also received a personalized jersey from the historic club.

"Tour le parc des princes ❤️💙," Gill captioned the video.

Shubman Gill to be next seen in action during the West Indies series

After the much-needed break, Shubman Gill will return to action when Team India tour the West Indies for a multi-format series.

The right-handed batter has been named in both Test and ODI squads. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the T20I squad for the series.

The first Test will get underway on July 12 in Dominica, while the second fixture will be played in Trinidad from July 20 onwards. The three ODIs are scheduled to be held on July 27, July 29, and August 1, respectively.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes