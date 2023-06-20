[Watch] Sikandar Raza completes fastest 100 by a Zimbabwe player with a massive 6 in ICC CWC Qualifiers 2023 against Netherlands

Sikandar Raza smashed a massive six off Logan van Beek's bowling during Zimbabwe's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the Netherlands on Tuesday (June 20) to set a new record. Raza completed his century in 54 deliveries, the fastest by a Zimbabwe player in ODI history.

With that maximum, which came in the 41st over of Zimbabwe's innings, Sikandar Raza also guided Zimbabwe to their third-highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket.

The win, which saw Zimbabwe chasing down the 316-run target in 40.5 overs, also maintained their 100% win record so far in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

ICC shared a reel of Raza's six against van Beek on Instagram. You can watch the clip here:

The Netherlands batted well in the first innings and scored 315/6 at the Harare Sports Club, riding on half-centuries from Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd and captain Scott Edwards.

Raza stole the show in the first innings by taking four wickets for Zimbabwe. He carried the confidence in the second innings and smashed 102 runs from just 54 deliveries, hitting six fours and eight sixes. He received fine support from Sean Williams, who scored 91 runs from 58 balls.

"The job is not done at the moment"- Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza broke Sean Williams' record for the fastest ODI hundred by a Zimbabwe player with his 54-ball 102 against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Williams had himself scripted history just two days ago, hitting a 70-ball ton against Nepal in the first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers to break Brendan Taylor's record for the fastest ODI ton by a Zimbabwean (79 deliveries).

Thanks to his all-round brilliance against the Netherlands, Raza won the Man of the Match award. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Raza said:

"As much as I am smiling at the moment, the job is not done at the moment. We back ourselves throughout the game. Credit to the Dutch boys for the way they went about their job."

Zimbabwe are currently atop the Group A standings with two wins in two matches. They will have to qualify for Super Sixes and finish in the top two of that round to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

