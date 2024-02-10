[Watch] Sikandar Raza hits a six off the final ball to win the match for Dubai Capitals and keeps them alive in ILT20 2024

Sikandar Raza pulled off a wonderful chase for Dubai Capitals with a last-ball six on Friday against Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a much-needed win for Dubai Capitals to stay alive in the playoff race in the ILT20 2024.

Desert Vipers batted first in the contest and made 171/7 in 20 overs on the back of a half-century from Alex Hales (66). The Capitals then slipped to 32/3 in just 5.1 overs in the chase.

Dubai Capitals captain Sam Billings (57) and Sikandar Raza (60*) did the repair job with a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their knocks brought their side back into the contest. Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Billings in the 15th over to dent the Capitals' chase. Sikandar stayed at the crease till the last moment and finished the job for his team.

With six runs needed from the last ball, Raza held his composure and hit a well-timed six. He slogged it over the long off fielder against a slower delivery to finish the match in style with a maximum.

You can watch the final ball of the match in the video below:

"I do the hard work and keep my belief in it because results are not in my control"- Sikandar Raza

At the post-match presentation, Sikandar Raza received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock. Reflecting on his performance, Raza said:

"I said to myself, I don't think he'll go short. I'll hold my ground, and if he goes slow into the wicket I'll take it on. Well Naseer will learn from this. We have all been under the pump as a bowler and that will teaches you valuable lessons. To bowl the 20th over at 19 years of age shows great character."

He continued:

"I'm sorry for him but we needed this win more! I would say Faith. Faith keeps me strong. I bowl hard in the nets, and bat for long periods and then take power-hitting as a separate drill. I do the hard work and keep my belief in it, because results are not in my control."

Sikandar Raza is currently the second-highest scorer in ILT20 2024. He scored 263 runs at an average of 37.57 across nine games and has been the top performer for the Capitals in the batting department.

