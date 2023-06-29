[Watch] Sikandar Raza takes a stunning running-behind catch in 2023 World Cup Super Sixes match vs Oman

Sikandar Raza lit up the first match of the 2023 World Cup Super Sixes on Thursday with one of the best catches of the year. Chasing a massive 333, Oman were keeping themselves in the game because of opener Kashyap Prajapati's century. But in the 35th over, he miscued a full-ball from right-arm pacer Blessing Muzarbani over mid-wicket.

Raza ran back from inside the circle, which is considered the most difficult thing for sky-high catches, and stretched full-tilt to just about get his fingers on it. Not only he kept his eyes on it throughout, but also made sure it didn't pop out either.

Here's the video of the wicket:

The stunning catch was his second crucial contribution in the match. A bit earlier, he got rid of Oman's number three, Aqib Ilyas, to break the 93-run stand between him and Prajapati.

Ilyas went for a cut against a short and wide delivery in the 22nd over but only got a thin edge to the wicketkeeper. He also scored an important 42 (49) in the first inning.

From a position of strength for Oman, the match is now in balance. You can catch the live proceedings here.

Sikander Raza's stunning form in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Raza has been simply superb in the tournament so far and is Zimbabwe's most complete player. And because this round is in Zimbabwe ahead of the main event in India, his popularity has only risen.

The all-rounder is his team's second-highest run-scorer and the fourth-best overall, with 260 runs from four innings at an average of over 86. His strike rate of 138.30 is the second-best in the tournament (minimum 75 runs), too.

The off-spinner has nine wickets from five matches at the time of writing this piece, which is also the second-highest for Zimbabwe.

Poll : 0 votes