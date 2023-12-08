[Watch] Sikandar Raza engages in a fierce on-field exchange with Ireland players during historic ZIM vs IRE T20I match

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza got involved in a fierce on-field exchange with Ireland players Josh Little and Curtis Campher during the first T20I between the two teams on Thursday (December 7) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

It was a historic night for the Zimbabweans as this was the first international match played under the lights in the country. They were treated to a thrilling match that ended perfectly for the home crowd, with Zimbabwe edging out Ireland narrowly on the final ball with one wicket remaining.

Ireland batted first and made 147/8 in 20 overs. Veteran opening batter Andrew Balbirnie top scored with 32 (25), while a few others chipped in with small contributions. Sikandar Raza picked up three wickets for his side with the ball.

Raza carried the confidence into the second innings and shepherded his side to the target with a match-winning knock of 65 (42). He could not finish the job himself as he departed in the penultimate over, making things interesting. However, the lower-order batters held their nerves and helped Zimbabwe cross the finish line.

An interesting incident transpired while Sikandar Raza was batting during the second innings, where he engaged in a heated exchange with Irish players Curtis Campher and Josh Little. On-field umpires had to intervene to calm things down.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

"What happens on the park stays on the park" - Sikandar Raza on the heated moment during IRE vs ZIM clash

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza received the Player of the Match award for his stellar all-round performance in the contest. At the post-match presentation, he played down the incident of his confrontation with Ireland players while batting by saying:

"Everything's fine - what happens on the park stays on the park (smiles)."

Reflecting on the win, Raza said:

"Nice to be part of history but first of all credit goes to the fans for coming out in numbers and being part of this history. Certainly something they were looking forward to as well. I thought we gave 5-8 too many but credit to Delany for the way he batted in the last over. These things happen. 148 to chase, I was pretty happy with that."

He added:

"The most important thing is we've got over the line and given us something to cheer about. I was gutted to have not finished the game. You don't want to leave it to the tail-enders but credit to the way Richard and Blessing finished it. The way the young guys shone, they were absolutely brilliant today."

Zimbabwe and Ireland will face off in the 2nd T20I of the series at the same venue on Saturday. The third and final T20I match will take place the following day.