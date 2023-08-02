[Watch] Smriti Mandhana kicks off her The Hundred 2023 campaign with magnificent half-century; bags Player of the Match award 

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana hit a magnificent half-century in the season opener of The Hundred 2023 on Tuesday, August 1, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The third season of The Hundred commenced with the clash between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets.

Trent Rockets captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl in the contest. Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt, the Southern Brave openers, gave their side a good start with a 65-run partnership. Smriti looked in great rhythm from the onset and played aggressively, injecting momentum into the innings. Wyatt played the anchor role before departing for 27.

Maia Bouchier (31) then took the pressure off the Indian batter with a brisk knock. Smriti Mandhana (55 in 36 balls) notched up her half-century during this partnership, laying down a solid platform for her side. However, both the set batters departed in the space of four balls, leaving the finishing job to others.

Chloe Tryon (23*) played a blazing cameo in the end and took Southern Brave to 157/6. Mandhana was the star performer for Southern Brave in the batting department. Her 55-run knock was studded with two sixes and six fours.

Smriti Mandhana's 55 ends up as a match-winning knock as Southern Brave bowlers restrict Trent Rockets to just 130

Trent Rockets' top-order collapsed in the chase as they were reduced to 21/3 just 27 balls into the second innings. Their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt (49), tried to rescue the team with a 45-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur (22).

However, they could not carry on and convert their start into big ones. Trent Rockets eventually reached only 130/7 and lost the match by 27 runs.

Mary Taylor picked up three wickets, while Georgia Adams scalped two wickets in the bowling department for Southern Brave.