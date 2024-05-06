[WATCH] Smriti Mandhana presents cap to debutant Asha Sobhana in BAN-W vs IND-W match

Indian women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana handed the cap to debutant Asha Sobhana ahead of the fourth T20I against Bangladesh Women at Sylhet on Monday (May 6). With this, she became the oldest women's cricketer to make a T20I debut for India.

Sobhana made her List-A debut for Kerala against Karnataka in November 2006 at the age of 15. However, she started to represent Railways in 2011 and played for them for 10 years. Since 2021-22 season, the veteran spinner has been featuring for Puducherry team in domestic cricket.

In February 2023, Sobhana earned an IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women's team. It was the 2024 season where the 33-year-old rose to fame by becoming the first bowler to claim a fifer in the tournament. She returned with 12 scalps in 10 games, and played a key role in RCB's maiden WPL title victory.

The video posted by the BCCI shows the whole squad in jubilation, as Sobhana is receiving the cap from Mandhana. During this moment, the veteran batter let her feelings out about Sobhana, knowing her closely, since she has been sharing the dressing room with her in RCB.

According to Smriti Mandhana, Sobhana has been a consistent performer for her respective teams, and will inspire the younger crop of girls.

Check out the video posted by the official BCCI account on X:

Interestingly, Sobhana is the only the third Kerala player after Minnu Mani and S Sajana to play for the national team.

BAN-W vs IND-W: Smriti Mandhana gives India a decent start as rain stops play

Invited to bat first, the Indian team lost Shafali Verma (2) early in the fourth T20I. However, Dayalan Hemalatha was impressive with a 14-ball 22-run knock, comprising two sixes and as many fours.

Before the rain interruption, Smriti Mandhana (13* off 12) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (7*) were at the crease, with India at 48/2 in 5.5 overs. Marufa Akter and Sharifa Khatun have picked up a solitary wicket each.

The Indian women's team has taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

