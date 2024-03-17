[Watch] Sophie Molineux's sensational direct hit sends back Radha Yadav; puts DC in deep trouble in WPL 2024 final

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux pushed the Delhi Capitals (DC) further into the abyss with a sensational piece of fielding to dismiss Radha Yadav during the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

Radha and Arundhati Reddy seemed keen to resurrect Delhi's innings after a horrific batting collapse from the Capitals in the middle overs. However, Arundhati pushed a delivery from Asha Shobana towards point and denied Radha a single in the 17th over.

Sophie Molineux quickly picked up the ball and threw it at the non-striker's end. Radha Yadav had backed up a bit too much and couldn't get back into the crease before the direct hit. The non-striker looked back at Arundhati in disappointment before heading back to the pavilion.

Here's how the run-out panned out:

DC couldn't have the finish that they needed to post a fighting total on the board as they crumbled for just 113 without completing their entire quota of 20 overs.

Sophie Molineux's over turned DC's innings around

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning got the Capitals off to a rollicking start as they added 61 runs in the powerplay. DC were 64/0 after seven overs and it seemed that they would post another mammoth total against RCB.

However, Sophie Molineux then took matters into her own hands and triggered a mind-boggling batting collapse. The left-arm spinner first made Shafali try a slog sweep, only to get caught at deep mid-wicket.

After a couple of deliveries, Jemimah Rodrigues tried an expansive sweep shot, only to get castled. However, Alice Capsey could only blame herself for the shot she tried, as she too was cleaned up after missing a scoop in the fateful eighth over.

RCB at the time of writing have the chase under control with 54 needed from nine overs and nine wickets in hand.

