[Watch] South Africa arrive in India for World Cup 2023

The South African cricket team arrived in India on Monday, September 25, ahead of their upcoming warm-up fixtures of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The Proteas side landed at Trivandrum International Airport. Taking to its social media handles, South Africa shared a short video to give fans a glimpse of the team's arrival.

Captioning the post, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) wrote:

"𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 🇮🇳 The Proteas have landed safely at the Trivandrum International Airport 🛩🇿🇦 Time to get going boys 💪."

South Africa are the first team to reach Trivandrum for the warm-up matches ahead of the showpiece event. Temba Bavuma and company are scheduled to take on Afghanistan in their first practice match at the Greenfield International Stadium on September 29.

South Africa will then take on New Zealand in their second and final warm-up match at the same venue on October 2.

South Africa's tearaway quick Anrich Nortje ruled out of World Cup 2023

South Africa will be without their star pacer Anrich Nortje at the World Cup 2023. The speedster has been ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back stress fracture.

It is worth mentioning that Nortje also missed the 2019 World Cup due to a thumb injury. Another fast bowler Sisanda Magala will also miss the mega event due to a knee injury. Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams have been named as replacements for Nortje and Magala in South Africa's World Cup 2023 squad.

The Temba Bavuma-led side will open their campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7.

South Africa performed underwhelmingly in the 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup. With just three wins from nine games, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Proteas will be hopeful of making amends this time around and clinch their maiden World Cup trophy.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Lizzad Williams, Keshav Maharaja, David Miller, Lung Ngidi, Andile Phekhulwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tarbaiz Shamsi, and Rassie Van Der Dussen.