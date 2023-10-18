[Watch] South African spinner Keshav Maharaj prays on the field during 2023 World Cup match against Australia; video goes viral

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj performed a prayer on the field during the 2023 World Cup game against Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The video of the same has gone viral online.

The moment transpired during the 35th over of the second innings while Australia were chasing 312. Keshav Maharaj dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, the last recognised batter in the opposition team, and went on to offer a prayer. The breakthrough put South Africa on the brink of a win.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

South Africa went on to win the game comfortably by 134 runs. Maharaj bowled an economical 10-over spell, conceding only 30 runs and picking up two crucial wickets.

Keshav Maharaj excels with bat in losing cause for South Africa against Netherlands

South Africa suffered their first setback in the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday (October 17). They lost to the Netherlands by 38 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Netherlands batted first and notched up a decent total of 245-8 in 43 overs, thanks to captain Scott Edwards (78*). Keshav Maharaj picked up a wicket in his 9-over spell, giving away 38 runs.

South Africa struggled in their chase under the lights, as they were bundled out for 207 in 42.5 overs. Keshav Maharaj was the final batter to depart for South Africa. Coming into bat at number nine, he hit 40 (37).

South African captain Temba Bavuma said about the loss at the post-match presentation:

"The guys have to find answers themselves and bounce back from here. You have to let the emotion sip in. It will hurt, and it should hurt, but we have get back into the journey. Our tournament is not finished.

"It was a proper display from them. For them to come back from 112-6 to post a competitive score and then picking wickets. Good luck to them for the rest of the tournament."

South Africa next take on England in Mumbai on October 21.