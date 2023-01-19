Watch: Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas hilariously tumbles on the ground during live commentary in SA20

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas hilariously fell during the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match in SA20 on Wednesday, January 18.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the Sunrisers’ innings. The fielder dived in to save a certain boundary and collided with Abbas. She tumbled to the ground but immediately recovered and asked her colleague whether he was okay.

“It seems we are okay, we have rather survived,” she said, adding, “It’s clearly back to you guys in the commentary box.”

She later took to Twitter to share the hilarious encounter:

“I’ve survived, but now I know how it feels! Get that ice pack out..”

Earlier on January 10, Abbas expressed her delight at joining SA20. Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

“Good afternoon from Cape Town, a stunning backdrop, looking forward to working with the fabulous Super Sports Tv team & hosting the SA20 league — Newlands.”

Marco Jansen's onslaught helps Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat MI Cape Town in SA20

Marco Jansen starred with the bat as Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat MI Cape Town by two wickets in SA 20 on Wednesday. Jansen scored 66 off 27 balls, including seven sixes and three fours, as his team chased down a 172-run target with three balls to spare.

It’s worth mentioning that Jansen also scored 28 runs in an over against MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with figures of 3/34. Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, and Khan scalped one wicket each.

Betway SA20 @SA20_League runs off the Rashid over



#Betway #SA20 #MICTvSEC | @Betway_India Some clean hitting by Marco Jansen as he smashesruns off the Rashid over Some clean hitting by Marco Jansen as he smashes 2⃣8⃣ runs off the Rashid over 🚀#Betway #SA20 #MICTvSEC | @Betway_India https://t.co/504jSzfqXf

Earlier, Grant Roelofsen and Ryan Rickelton scored 56 and 46, respectively, to help the team reach 171/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Delano Potgieter and Odean Smith also scored in the 20s.

Roelof Van der Merwe and Ottniel Baartman bagged two wickets each for the Sunrisers. Sisanda Magala and captain Aiden Markram scalped one wicket apiece.

Sunrisers will next take on table-topper Paarl Royals on Thursday, January 19. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town will also lock horns against the Royals on Saturday, January 21.

