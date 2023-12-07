[Watch] Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir briefly sledge each other in Legends League Cricket

Former India cricketers Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange during the Eliminator between the Gujarat Giants and India Capitals on December 6.

The incident happened in the second over of the game when Gambhir smashed Sreesanth for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. He followed that up with a glorious off-drive for a boundary to race to double figures.

In response, Sreesanth bowled a widish delivery, forcing Gambhir to dab the ball straight to a fielder at short cover. It followed with Sreesanth appearing to provoke the batter by saying something to which Gambhir reacted promptly. However, the southpaw quickly regained his composure and continued his innings.

Here is the video of the boundaries followed by the brief altercation between the duo:

As it turned out, Gautam Gambhir was unperturbed by the incident and scored a crucial 51 off 30 deliveries. The India Capitals skipper filled his knock with seven boundaries and a six to propel the side to a massive 223/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Chris Gayle made a valiant effort with a breathtaking 84 off 55 balls, but the Gujarat Giants fell short by 12 runs.

The result meant that the Capitals advanced to take on the Manipal Tigers in Qualifier 2. The winner of the game will play the Urbanisers Hyderabad in the grand finale.

The second qualifier will be played on Thursday, December 7, followed by the final on Saturday, December 9.

Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth were vital to India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007

Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth played crucial roles in India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Gambhir was the tournament's second-leading run-scorer with 227 runs in seven games at an average of 37.83 with three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Sreesanth picked up six wickets in seven matches.

The pair's performance in the knockout games was especially crucial to Team India's winning cause. Defending 188 in the semi-final against Australia, the pacer produced figures of 2/12 in his four overs to help India advance to the final.

In the final against Pakistan, Gambhir took centerstage with a sublime 54-ball 75 on a two-paced Wanderers wicket to help India post a competitive 157/5 in 20 overs. The Men in Blue won the game by five runs off the final ball to clinch their second World Cup title and first in the T20 format.