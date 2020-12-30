Watch: Sreesanth posts emotional message after being handed state cap ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Former India pacer S Sreesanth posted an emotional message on social media after getting his Kerala state cap ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. S Sreesanth is all set to return to domestic cricket next month and shared a quote about strength to mark the occasion.

Sreesanth took to social media to express his happiness at being handed the state cap for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the message shared by Sreesanth online, the fast bowler wrote that there is nothing stronger than a broken man who has rebuilt himself. The cricketer thanked everyone who supported him as he shared the video with his fans. An emotional Sreesanth is seen receiving the state cap after his call-up to the Kerala team in the clip.

S Sreesanth’s return to domestic cricket has been in the works ever since his 7-year ban on match-fixing charges came to an end in September. The fast bowler had then claimed that he plans to return to domestic cricket, with his home state Kerala promising a spot if he manages to perform to expectations.

After making the squad, Sreesanth will feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, scheduled to begin on January 10, 2021. The fast bowler is part of the Kerala side, along with Basil Thampi, Sanju Samson, and Robin Uthappa.

Sreesanth claimed that he has been getting IPL enquires recently

While Sreesanth will make a return to domestic cricketer after several years, the fast bowler suggested that he could be part of the Indian Premier League in the future as well. Speaking to Times of India, Sreesanth revealed that he is also targeting India’s squad for the 2023 World Cup.

"I am not looking only at Mushtaq Ali but also to win Irani and Ranji. If I do well, I will get more opportunities. I have been getting inquiries for IPL, too, and I have to make sure that I am fit and bowling well. I am not just looking at the season ahead but at the next three years. My real goal is to be in the 2023 World Cup team and win the cup.”

While it is highly unlikely that the bowler will make India’s squad for 2023, Sreesanth can still end up having a successful domestic career over the next few years.

The fast bowler last played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in 2013 and has picked up 40 wickets in 44 IPL matches. If the bowler impresses during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Sreesanth may yet make a miraculous comeback and play the IPL soon.