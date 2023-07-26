[Watch] Sreesanth turns back the clock by defending 8 runs off the last over in Zim Afro T10 League 2023

Sreesanth made his Zim Afro T10 League debut last night (July 25) for the Harare Hurricanes against the Cape Town Samp Army. The fast bowler put up an impressive performance and helped his team record a memorable win at the Harare Sports Club.

Cape Town Samp Army won the toss and decided to bowl first in Harare. A 33-ball 87 from Donovan Ferreira helped the Harare Hurricanes post 115/6 on the board in 10 overs.

Chasing 116 for a win, Cape Town Samp Army reached 108/3 in nine overs. It seemed like they would win the match comfortably with only eight needed off six balls. However, Sreesanth conceded only seven runs and forced the game into a Super Over.

Sreesanth started the final over by dismissing the dangerous Karim Janat bowled out on the first ball. New batter Sean Williams tapped the second ball towards the off-side and took a single. An outside edge helped Matthew Breetzke score four runs off the third ball, bringing the equation down to three runs off three balls.

The Harare Hurricanes fast bowler kept his nerve and deceived Matthew with a slower delivery on the fourth ball. The batters stole a leg bye on that ball.

Sean Williams then placed the fifth ball towards the mid-on region, but the bowler dived and stopped it before executing an unbelievable direct hit and catching Williams short of his crease.

ZimAfroT10 @ZimAfroT10

8 runs to defend



@sreesanth36 rolls the clock back to take the game to the Super over ‍ 🕰️



#ZimAfroT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #T10League #InTheWild #CTSAvHH pic.twitter.com/tMjN1FGdJw First over in the tournament8 runs to defend@sreesanth36 rolls the clock back to take the game to the Super over🕰️

With two needed off the last ball, Breetzke managed a leg bye as the 10-over game ended in a tie.

Harare Hurricanes ensured Sreesanth's heroics did not end in a losing cause

The match went into a Super Over after Cape Town finished with 115/5 in 10 overs. Nandre Burger bowled a tidy Super Over for Harare, conceding only six runs to Karim Janat and Breetzke. He also took the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Chasing seven for a win, Harare reached 8/0 in five balls. Peter Hatzoglou conceded two wides and a leg-bye, while Mohammad Nabi and Donovan Ferreira scored the other five runs.