[Watch] Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera departs through sensational direct hit from Shadab Khan during PAK vs SL in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera was dismissed for 17 through a sensational piece of fielding from Pakistan's Shadab Khan during their Asia Cup Super Fours encounter in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

Perera had got his team off to just the perfect start that they needed chasing 252 in a rain-affected game. However, a moment of indecision coupled with some incredible fielding from Shadab led to the southpaw's undoing.

Perera dabbed a delivery from Zaman Khan towards point and Pathum Nissanka called him for a quick single. Perera was a bit too late to respond and by the time he sprinted and put in a full-length dive, it was curtains for him as Shadab sprinted in and affected a stunning direct hit.

The dismissal just reiterated why Shadab is considered one of the best fielders in the world. The distraught Perera knew he had gotten a great start, but had no option but to go back to the pavilion.

Shadab Khan put Sri Lanka into deeper trouble

Kusal Mendis joined Pathum Nissanka at the crease and the duo decided to take the attack to the Pakistan bowlers. The counter-attack from them put Babar Azam and co. under pressure and runs seemed to be coming at ease.

However, it was Shadab Khan who once again stepped up and broke Sri Lanka's momentum. Nissanka tried to dance down the track to the leg spinner and hit one straight down the ground. However, that wasn't to be as the opener couldn't middle it and Shadab completed a simple return catch.

Not all is lost for Sri Lanka as Mendis now has the support of the impressive Sadeera Samarawickrama. With an experienced batter like Charith Asalanka to come, the Lankans will know that they have a chance if they take the chase deep.