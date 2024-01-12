[Watch] Steve Smith dismissed for a golden duck in Sydney Smash contest in 2023-24 BBL 

Australia's newly-appointed Test opener Steve Smith did not fare well against the new ball in the shortest format after being dismissed for a golden duck in the Sydney Smash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, January 12.

Opening the innings alongside James Vince in a crucial encounter for the Sydney Sixers ahead of the playoffs, Smith holed out to deep square leg off the very first ball of the innings bowled by Sydney Thunder's Daniel Sams. The ace batter tried to walk out the crease before the delivery was bowled and attempted a heave towards the leg-side, but could not get a decent connection.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Smith had played the Sixers' first match of the season against Melbourne Renegades before joining the Australia squad for the home Test series against Pakistan. The right-handed batter was adjudged Player of the Match for his 61-run knock off 42 deliveries as his side beat the Renegades by eight runs.

Smith had excelled as an opening batter for the Sixers in the previous season of the BBL, scoring consecutive hundreds as the franchise finished third. He made a case for himself to be Australia's T20I opening batter as well, and eventually got his opportunity in the five-match series in India, after missing out against South Africa due to injury.

The Sixers have steadied the ship in the crucial contest following Smith's unprecedented early dismissal. James Vince and Josh Phillipe are currently at the crease, with the score reading 33-1 after five overs.

The Sixers currently occupy the third spot in the points table with 10 points to their name after playing eight matches. A win over their local rivals will almost grant the Sixers a place in the knockout stages.

Steve Smith will open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test against the West Indies

After expressing a desire to open the innings in Tests following David Warner's retirement, Steve Smith pipped the likes of Cameron Green to stake his claim over the vacant spot at the top.

Cricket Australia's (CA) chairman of selectors George Bailey confirmed that Smith will open the innings while Green will bat at No. 4.

Australia's two-match Test series against the West Indies is scheduled to begin from January 17 onwards at the Adelaide Oval.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App