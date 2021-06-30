[Watch] Steve Smith dons the chef hat, asks what he must cook next

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith was busy cooking up a storm and took to Instagram to showcase his culinary skills. The batsman was also a critic of his own cooking and asked his fans what to cook next.

"Productive afternoon in the kitchen. Everything was good except for the butternut squash purée which was more like a soup than a purée 😂 way too much water 🤦🏼‍♂️ what should I cook next? 👨‍🍳"

The image sees a smiling Steve Smith posing in the kitchen with the dishes ready on the kitchen counter. Dressed in a black tank top, he looked absolutely at ease and relaxed.

Australia contingent land in the Caribbean sans Steve Smith and a few big names

The Australian players landed in the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia for their upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies on Tuesday (June 29). The 20-member squad, which also included reserve players Nathan Ellis and Tanveer Sangha, arrived on a charter flight from Brisbane.

According to cricket.com.au, the players are expected to undergo an isolation period before taking the field to resume training later this week. The side will play a five-match T20I series and three ODIs against the Windies, starting July 9.

A warm West Indian welcome to the Australian team as they touched down in beautiful St. Lucia earlier this afternoon! 🛬🌴@CricketAus and the #MenInMaroon will play 5️⃣T20Is at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground followed by 3️⃣ ODIs in Barbados! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/hHiL7rBlBN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 28, 2021

David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell along with Steve Smith are some of the big names missing from the tour. Smith is currently nursing an elbow injury.

Squads

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Thomas Walsh, Thomas Walsh

