[Watch] Steve Smith leaps to take a magnificent catch as Josh Hazlewood gets Alzarri Joseph in AUS vs WI 2nd Test

Australia's star batter Steve Smith leapt to take an outstanding catch to get rid of Alzarri Joseph on day 3 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane. With the ball flying well over him, the 34-year-old timed his jump perfectly to catch the ball as Josh Hazlewood made a critical breakthrough.

The dismissal occurred in the 63rd over of the innings as Joseph drove a full delivery outside off, but it took his bat's edge and flew towards the slip cordon. Smith took his 2nd catch of the match and got rid of Joseph, who played a 30-run cameo in the first innings to push the West Indies' total past 300.

Hazlewood, who sizzled in Australia's ten-wicket win in the opening Test in Adelaide, took the first wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul on day 2 on the verge of close. The right-ar, seamer also passed the 250-wicket mark in the previous Test, joining an elite class of Australian bowlers.

Steve Smith's patchy start as Test opener explored

Meanwhile, the biggest talking point regarding the right-hander is his rough start since being promoted to the opening spot. The veteran batter expressed his desire to move to the top of the order, with David Warner calling it quits from Test cricket after the series against Pakistan. While the New South Welshman averages over 50 at No.3 and No.4, things haven't gone according to plan at the top.

The 34-year-old was dismissed by debutant Shamar Joseph at the Adelaide Oval for 12 in the opening innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 11* in the next. Kemar Roach, who took the new ball in Brisbane, trapped him lbw for 6 in the first innings in Brisbane. The West Indies have set 216 as the target in the 4th innings for the home side.

