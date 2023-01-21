Watch: Steve Smith reaches his second consecutive BBL hundred with six

Sydney Sixers batter Steve Smith has been on absolute fire in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), slamming back-to-back centuries. After a 56-ball hundred against the Adelaide Strikers on Thursday, the right-handed batter took the same number of balls against the Sydney Thunder on Saturday, January 21.

The 33-year-old reached his third T20 hundred, hitting a six over long on against leg-spinner Usman Qadir in the 17th over of the innings. In a rain-curtailed game, the Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bat with 19 overs per side.

After a brisk start, the Thunder hit back with back-to-back wickets as Gurinder Sandhi dismissed Josh Philippe and Kurtis Patterson in the fourth over.

You can watch a video of the Aussie reaching his century below:

The veteran batter joined hands with captain Moises Henriques and batted through the innings to stitch together an unbroken 155-run stand. The former reached his fifty in the tenth over in 31 deliveries.

Following his second consecutive three-figure score, Smith accelerated even faster as the Sixers collected 25 runs off the final two overs to set a 197-run target. The former Aussie captain finished unbeaten at 125 off 66 balls. With David Warner opening for the Thunder, it should be an interesting run-chase.

"I like it up top" - Steve Smith prefers opening the batting in T20 cricket

Steve Smith raises his bat and helmet after a hundred against the Adelaide Strikers. (Credits: Getty)

Before facing the Sydney Thunder, Smith stated that he loves to open the innings in T20 cricket as there is complete freedom. He also commented on how he had some success in the role during the IPL and said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"I like it up top, who wouldn't want to open in T20 cricket? Two men out, it gives you a chance to just play the ball as you see it early on. And then once the fielders go out, you've got yourself in and have the chance to play your shots. It's a place I enjoy batting.

"I did it a couple of times in the IPL and went okay. I'm not reading too much into it. I am just going out and playing and doing my best. We will wait and see what the future holds, it's a while until the next T20 international anyway."

The Sixers are currently second in the points table with eight wins in 12 games.

