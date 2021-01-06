Watch: Steve Smith shadow practices inside hotel room while wearing full Australia jersey ahead of third Test

Steve Smith seems to be raring to get going with the bat ahead of Australia's third Test match against India. The Australia batsman's wife Dani Willis uploaded a video on Instagram on Wednesday of him shadow batting inside their hotel room while wearing the full Test kit.

"Sometimes you've just got to shadow bat in full kit to get the feel. Like a kid on Christmas Eve," Dani Willis said on Instagram with a video of Steve Smith shadow batting in his full Australia kit.

Steve Smith's shadow batting and constant tapping noise has annoyed many of his teammates over the years. He will no doubt be getting a few cheeky messages once again from his Australia teammates ahead of the third Test.

Steve Smith looking to bounce back after disappointing 2020 in Test cricket

Steve Smith has struggled to get going against India

After a bleak 2020 in Test cricket, Steve Smith will certainly be determined to get back to his world-class best in 2021. The former Australia captain has only managed to get ten runs across four innings in the first two Tests of the series against India.

Steve Smith will certainly need no motivation to get back among the runs and end his slump at his home ground. With Australia in dire need of a big score, it is imperative for the hosts that Smith returns to form in the third Test.

Smith has especially struggled against the spin of Ravichandran Ashwin. The India off-spinner will once again be licking his lips ahead of the contest between the two on the spin-friendly SCG pitch.

The third Test between India and Australia gets underway on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A win for India will be enough for them to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, having won the series Down Under in 2018/19.