[Watch] Sunil Narine produces a ripper to dismiss Matthew Short in the LAKR-WAF MLC clash

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) skipper Sunil Narine produced a classic off-spinner to dismiss in-form batter Matthew Short in the must-win contest against the Washington Freedom (WAF) at Morrisville on Thursday, July 21.

Interestingly, it was the first time the wily off-spinner had ever bowled to Short in his illustrious T20 career. Defending 175 to keep their playoff hopes alive, LAKR bowlers were carted all around the park as WAF were well placed at 134/2 when the Aussie right-hander was dismissed.

The final ball of the 13th over saw Narine weave his magic with a big turning off-spinner that went through the defense of Short to castle the batter. The dismissal breathed some life into a seemingly one-sided game, with WAF needing 42 to win off seven overs.

Here is a video of the vintage Narine dismissal:

Only a BEAUTY like this could get Matthew Short out today!



WHAT A BALL by Sunil Narine!

Earlier in the run-chase, openers Matthew Short and Andries Gous put on a scintillating partnership of 68 in just 32 deliveries to lay the platform for WAF's run-chase.

Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals, WAF sustained their momentum from the powerplay and completed the run chase by six wickets with 11 balls to spare.

And that closes the first game in Morrisville



The Washington Freedom score points, ending the tournament for the LA Knight Riders who drop to 0-4

The result meant that LAKR was officially eliminated from the playoff race, with a fourth successive defeat. They also remain the only winless team in the inaugural six-team competition.

"We tried everything but it didn't happen" - Sunil Narine

LAKR skipper Sunil Narine was disappointed by the bowling lineup's lack of execution in defense of their first-innings total of 175.

After all-rounder Andre Russell played a devastating knock of 70 from 37 deliveries to lead LAKR to a competitive total, the bowlers erred in the first six overs to concede the advantage back to WAF.

Narine said at the post-game presentation:

"I thought 175 was a good total. But they capitalized in the powerplay and took it away. We tried everything but it didn't happen. (On pitch) It was a bit more true when the lights came on, and we didn't execute our plans, that's cricket."

Despite boasting several International superstars such as Narine, Russell, Adam Zampa, Rilee Rossouw, and Jason Roy, LAKR has endured a disappointing maiden Major League Cricket (MLC) season.

The team has struggled to put in a collaborative performance with bat and ball in all four games, resulting in them losing convincingly. Meanwhile, WAF won their second consecutive game after opening the season with a defeat to move to the top three with two wins and a loss.

They will take on San Francisco Unicorns in their next outing at Morrisville on Saturday, July 22. LAKR, on the other hand, will finish their dismal season against the Seatle Orcas the following day at the same venue.