[Watch] Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh groove to Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’, Chris Gayle dances to 'Gangnam Style'

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina grooved to the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" during the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC Masters) on Wednesday, March 15.

Sharing a video, LLC’s official Instagram handle captioned the post:

“Those are some sweet feet, I tell you what!” along with smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

For the uninitiated, Naatu Naatu' won the ‘Best Original Song Award’ at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on Monday, March 13.

Sung by Rahul Silpigunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song features lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It was composed by MM Keeravani and written by lyricist Chandrabose.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle danced to the tune of ‘Gangnam Style’.

Sharing the video, LLC captioned the post:

“@chrisgayle333 in his natural mood, as always!.”

Chris Gayle shines as World Giants beat India Maharajas by three wickets; Suresh Raina's 49 in vain

Chris Gayle scored 57 off 46 balls, including a six and nine fours, as the World Giants beat the India Maharajas by three wickets in the LLC Masters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, captain Aaron Finch also contributed 26 off 16 deliveries as the Giants chased down 135 with eight balls to spare.

Yusuf Pathan scalped two wickets for India, while captain Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, and Suresh Raina picked one each.

Earlier, the World Giants restricted the Maharajas to 136/9 in the allotted 20 overs after opting to bowl. Brett Lee emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/18.

Meanwhile, Chris Mpofu and Tino Best took a couple of wickets each. Samit Patel and Monty Panesar also shared a piece.

For India, Suresh Raina top-scored with 49 off 41 balls. Manvinder Bisla and Irfan Pathan scored 36 and 25 runs, respectively.

Despite three losses in four games, the India Maharajas will face off against either the World Giants or the Asia Lions in the Eliminator on Saturday, March 18. The winner will play in the final with the table-topper.

