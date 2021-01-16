Watch: Suresh Raina stuns Tripura captain with an acrobatic run-out in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suresh Raina played a match-winning role for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Tripura in Alur. The former Indian all-rounder bowled a tidy spell of 0/23, scored an unbeaten 36*, and executed a run-out to guide his team to a victory.

Batting first, the Tripura cricket team got off to a decent start at the KSCA Cricket Ground. They were 93/4 at 15.3 overs as captain Manisankar Murasingh built a partnership with Milind Kumar. Just when the Tripura batsmen looked to be switching gears, Suresh Raina showcased his fielding skills and ran Manisankar out at the non-striker's end.

While this match was not telecast, Raina shared a clip of the run-out through an Instagram story.

Many fans on social media have compared this run-out to the one Suresh Raina executed during the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 between India and New Zealand.

Raina's run-out turned the momentum in Uttar Pradesh's favor as they restricted Tripura to 122/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 124 in the second innings, Uttar Pradesh lost their opener Abhishek Goswami in the sixth over. Suresh Raina then joined Karan Sharma in the middle, and the two batsmen stitched an unbeaten 88-run stand for the second wicket to ensure Uttar Pradesh won the match without any hiccups.

Suresh Raina has scored 92 runs in four matches during the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket last year.

The 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is Suresh Raina's first tournament following his retirement from international cricket. He did not play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 because of personal reasons.

Nevertheless, Raina joined the Uttar Pradesh squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored a fifty on his return to the field. However, Raina could aggregate only six runs in his two next innings. He got back to form in the game versus Tripura, smacking four fours and two sixes in his 23-ball knock of 36*.