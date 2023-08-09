[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with fans after India's win in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav played a maverick knock as Team India bounced back in the third T20I against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

After losing the first two games, the Men in Blue secured a seven-wicket victory to make it 1-2 in the five-match series. Chasing 160 for victory, Suryakumar led the visitors' batting unit from the front alongside Tilak Varma to take the team home with 13 balls to spare.

The No. 1-ranked T20 batter smashed 83 off just 44 deliveries at a strike rate of 188.64, in a knock laced with 10 boundaries and four sixes, to mark his return to form after a dismal ODI series.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, was seen celebrating the win with fans in Guyana. He posed with fans, gave autographs, and looked in a good mood.

The BCCI shared a small clip of the star batter having a good time in the Caribbeans.

"The fans in Guyana witnessed a SKY special in the 3rd #WIvIND T20I 💥 Not much later, they got to meet the Player of the match @surya_14kumar himself 😃👌 #TeamIndia," they captioned the video.

It is worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav got a start in the first T20I, scoring 21 runs. However, he was out for just one run in the next game. The match-winning knock in the third match will be a massive confidence booster for the Mumbai-born cricketer ahead of the two must-win games.

"It was really important to be myself" - Suryakumar Yadav after his match-winning knock

Team India suffered back-to-back defeats against the West Indies for the first time after losing two games on the trot. Suryakumar Yadav stressed that it was going on his mind and wanted to be himself during his knock.

"It was really important to be myself when I went in to bat in the powerplay, that's what the team management also wanted," he said at the end of the third game.

"It was running on the back of my mind (that India had never lost three T20Is in a row) but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that," the right-handed batter added.

The Men in Blue will hope to keep the winning run going when they face the West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday in Florida, USA.