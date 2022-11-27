Watch: Suryakumar Yadav gives ground staff company during rain delay in second ODI in Hamilton

Indian top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen chatting with the groundstaff during the rain delay in the second ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Yadav and one of the ground staff were sitting together and talking on a ground buggy on the field.

Rain stopped play during the fifth over of the Indian innings after New Zealand decided to field first. When the showers stopped after three hours, the officials made it a 29-over match, with the powerplay reduced to five overs.

India, playing a must-win game, made two changes from the last match, drafting in Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur and Deepak Hooda for Sanju Samson. Thakur was one of the most expensive Indian bowlers in the first ODI, registering figures of 9-1-63-1.

In contrast, Samson performed decently with the bat, scoring 36 off 38 balls; however, the tourists likely needed a sixth bowling option. In turn, New Zealand made only one change, bringing in Michael Bracewell for Adam Milne.

The Kiwis registered a crushing victory over India in Auckland, chasing down 307 in 47.1 overs, headlined by Tom Latham's unbeaten 145 and his unbroken stand of 221 with Kane Williamson.

Suryakumar Yadav comes out to bat early in the second ODI

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the number one T20I batter came out to bat at number three in the ongoing game after Shikhar Dhawan perished in the sixth over, caught by Lockie Ferguson off Matt Henry's bowling.

The 32-year-old has looked in sublime form thus far, scoring 34 off 25 balls with two fours and three sixes and adding 66 with Shubman Gill. The former also earned the Player of the Series award in the T20 rubber.

