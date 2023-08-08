[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav misses out on well-deserved ton, plays full toss straight to fine leg in IND vs WI 3rd T20I

India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav missed out on a well-deserved ton in the third T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday (August 8).

The dismissal took place in the 13th over of India's chase when Alzarri Joseph bowled a full toss that Yadav played straight to Brandon King at fine leg. The batter had backed away, and Joseph tried to follow him but bowled a juicy full toss.

Yadav whipped it but straight to King, who completed a regulation catch in the deep.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket (from 4:04 onwards):

The right-handed batter smashed 83 off 44 at a stunning strike rate of 188.64, including four sixes and ten boundaries. He also shared an 87-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the third wicket as the visitors recovered from 34-2.

With his quickfire knock, Yadav returned to form after scoring 21 and one in the first two T20Is, respectively. India lost the two games by four runs and two wickets, respectively. The Mumbai batter had previously managed just 78 runs in three ODIs against West Indies, with a best score of 35.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav star as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets

A clinical bowling performance from Kuldeep Yadav followed by excellent batting performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma helped India beat the West Indies by seven wickets.

Batting first, West Indies scored 159-5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Brandon King (42 off 42) and captain Rovman Powell (40* off 19 deliveries). Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for the visitors, finishing with 3-28, while Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket apiece.





A comfortable chase for India courtesy of a brilliant show by SKY and Tilak Varma.



The number one T20I batter keeps the top-ranked T20 side alive in the series!

In response, India chased down the target with 2.1 overs to spare. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 49 off 37, while captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with 20 off 15.

With the win, the Men in Blue kept themselves alive in the five-game series. The two teams next lock horns in the fourth T20I at Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday (August 12).