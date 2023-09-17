[Watch] Tamannaah Bhatia picks her choice of actors for Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya’s biopics

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently picked actors for India captains Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s biopics.

In a video shared by Star Sports on Twitter on Sunday (September 17), Bhatia was asked to pick her choice of actors for biopics of the aforementioned cricketers. The 33-year-old actress picked Vijay Sethupathi for Rohit, Allu Arjun for Jadeja, and Dhanush for Pandya, respectively.

Bhatia was recently seen in Tamil blockbuster Jailer, which also starred Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Sethupathi and Dhanush were recently in Jawan and Vaathi, respectively, while Arjun will be seen in the upcoming Pushpa 2.

As far as cricketers are concerned, Rohit and Pandya are respective leaders of the pack in ODIs and T20Is while Jadeja has a flamboyant personality. The trio will look to deliver in the Asia Cup 2023 final and help India clinch their eighth title in the tournament.

On the professional front, Rohit has been in superb form with the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The right-handed batter recently smashed three consecutive half-centuries against Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

With his half-century against Lanka, he also became only the sixth Indian cricketer to complete 10,000 ODI runs. The 36-year-old, though, departed for a silver duck in the last game against Bangladesh, where India lost by six runs.

Jadeja on the other hand, has scalped six wickets in four innings of the continental tournament. The left-handed batter, though, has failed to deliver with the bat, returning with scores of 14 (vs Pakistan), four (vs Lanka), and seven (vs Bangladesh), respectively.

Pandya, who was rested for the game against Bangladesh, smashed 87 off 90 against Pakistan in the group stage. The all-rounder has also scalped three wickets in the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka opt to bat against Rohit Sharma and Co. in Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Team India on Sunday. They replaced the injured Maheesh Theekshana with Dushan Himantha.

Rohit Sharma and Co., on the other hand, brought in Washington Sundar for injured Axar Patel.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.