[Watch] Tammy Beaumont registers first-ever century of The Hundred Women

Tammy Beaumont, who recently scored a double century in Women’s Ashes, has become the first-ever player to hit a ton in The Hundred Women’s competition.

That came during Welsh Fire’s game against Trent Rockets in Cardiff on Monday, August 14. The right-handed batter smashed 118 runs off 61 balls at a strike rate of 193.33, including two sixes and 20 boundaries. She passed the tournament’s top score held by Natalie Sciver-Brunt (81*) in the ongoing season. It was the first ton of the 100-ball tournament in the third edition.

Will Smeed and Will Jacks are the other two batters who have scored tons in The Hundred but in the men's tournament.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Welsh Fire shared Beaumont celebrating her ton after completing it with a single. Sharing the clip, they captioned the post:

“The first 100 of #TheHundred women’s competition. Tammy Beaumont, take a bow.”

With the ton, Beaumont has become the leading run-getter in The Hundred, scoring 213 runs in five innings.

Tammy Beaumont dazzles as Welsh Fire beat Trent Rockets by 41 runs

A clinical batting performance from captain Tammy Beaumont helped Welsh Fire beat Trent Rockets by 41 runs on Monday.

Batting first, the Fire posted 181/3 in their allotted 100 balls. Apart from Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, and Sophia Dunkley chipped in, with 31(20) and 24(18), respectively.

Kirstie Gordon starred with the ball for the Rockets, finishing with figures of 2/27, while Alana King took a solitary wicket.

In response, the Fire restricted the Rockets to 140/5. Freya Davies scalped two wickets, while Alex Hartley, Shabnim Ismail, and Sophia Dunkley settled for one wicket apiece.

Byrony Smith starred with the bat for the Rockets, scoring 48 off 21, including four sixes and as many boundaries. Lizelle Lee and Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with 26(24) and 22*(23), respectively.

With the win, Welsh Fire jumped to the top of the points table with four wins in six games. Meanwhile, Trent Rockets slipped to sixth spot with a solitary win in five games.

Tammy Beaumont will next be in action against London Spirit in Cardiff on Sunday, August 20.