[Watch] Tanush Kotian dismisses Dhruv Shorey with an absolute cracker in Ranji Trophy final

A special delivery from Mumbai's Tanush Kotian dismissed Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey on Day 4 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 13. Kotian looked good for his 28 runs off 50 balls but failed to score big in a mammoth run chase.

The dismissal came during the 20th over of Vidarbha’s run chase. Kotian bowled a flighted delivery outside off and Shorey stayed back to handle it. But the ball spun inwards sharply to beat the inside edge and crash onto the stumps. It was a cracker of a delivery from Kotian.

With the wicket, Mumbai reduced Vidarbha to 64/2. Shorey’s opening partner Atharva Taide was dismissed lbw by Shams Mulani during the previous over.

Mumbai set a 537-run target for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final

A clinical batting display in the second innings helped Mumbai set a mammoth 538-run target for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final. Mumbai are now the favorites to win their 42nd title by beating two-time champions Vidarbha.

Musheer Khan starred with the bat, scoring 136 runs off 326 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. Shreyas Iyer, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and Shams Mulani also chipped in with 95 (111), 73 (143) and 50 (85), respectively.

Harsh Dubey bagged a fifer for Vidarbha, while Yash Thakur picked up three wickets.

In response, Vidarbha were 80/2 after 27 overs, with Aman Mokhade and Karun Nair at the crease.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 224. Shardul Thakur delivered with the bat after a middle-order failure, scoring 75 off 69, while openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani chipped in with 46 (63) and 37 (64), respectively.

Yash Thakur and Hardik Dubey picked up three wickets apiece for Vidarbha, while Umesh Yadav bagged two wickets.

In reply, Vidarbha were bowled out for 105 in their first innings as the batting unit had an off day. Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian settled for three wickets apiece for Mumbai.

