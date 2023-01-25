[WATCH] Team India cricketers reach hotel in Ranchi ahead of T20I series vs New Zealand

Team India have landed in Ranchi for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against New Zealand. The JSCA International Stadium Complex will host the first game on Friday, January 27.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its social media handle where the players were seen entering the hotel amid huge cheers from fans. A few people were also seen performing a traditional local dance form to welcome the star cricketers.

Sharing the video, the BCCI wrote:

"Hello Ranchi 👋. We are here for the #INDvNZ T20I series opener 👏👏 #TeamIndia | @mastercardindia."

The Men in Blue will be led by young all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy. The selectors have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia lined up next month. Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will also not be seen in action in the T20I series against the Blackcaps.

The upcoming three games will provide a series of opportunities for several youngsters to stake a claim in the T20I side. All eyes will be on batting prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who has made a comeback to the national side after a long time.

The former Indian U19 skipper had a stellar campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing 332 runs, including a century and a fifty, in 10 games, at a strike rate of over 180. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Yash Dhull.

India vs New Zealand Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand T20I Schedule

1st T20I - Friday, January 27 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd T20I - Sunday, January 29 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I - Wednesday, February 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

