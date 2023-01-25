"Suryakumar Yadav is a case study topic" - Fans react as Team India batter wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 award

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been adjudged the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, January 25. He is the first Indian cricketer to win the prestigious award.

The right-handed batter had a superlative outing last calendar year, breaking a plethora of records. He aggregated 1164 runs in 31 T20Is at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43. The 32-year-old also smashed nine fifties and two centuries. Suryakumar smashed 68 sixes in T20Is in 2022, the most by a batter in the history of the format in a calendar year.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter was also at his usual best at the T20 World Cup 2022, hitting three fifties in six matches. However, he couldn't steer India to the final as they crashed out in the semi-finals, losing to eventual winner England.

Owing to his brilliant form, he became the top-ranked ICC Men's T20I batter, achieving a career-high 890 rating points.

Fans were ecstatic to see the Indian batter getting rewarded for his stupendous efforts. Many reckoned that he deservingly won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 award.

"It's a great feeling and 2022 has been amazing for me" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar was elated to win the award only in his second year in international cricket. He added that the century against England, which is also his first international hundred, is very close to his heart.

The right-handed batter smashed a stunning 117 off 55 balls in Nottingham in July 2022 but couldn't get Team India over the line.

"Thank you so much ICC for naming me ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the year," he said in a video shared by the BCCI. "I mean, it's a great feeling and 2022 has been amazing for me.

"From a personal point of view, I really enjoyed a few knocks that I played and if I had to pick one knock, which I feel was special and close to me, it has to be my first hundred for my country, the first hundred is always special. Hopefully, many more knocks to come."

Suryakumar will next be seen in action during the three-match home T20I series against New Zealand, starting in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

