"I have learnt a lot from him as a batter" - Shubman Gill picks between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Team India batter Shubman Gill, who has been in red-hot form of late, recently picked Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as his idol, saying that he has learned a lot from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star.

Gill wrapped up the ODI series against New Zealand with a fluent 112 off 78 deliveries in the third game in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. He has now smashed three centuries in his last four ODI innings.

The Punjab-born cricketer now has the most ODI runs this calendar year, amassing 567 runs in six games, including a double hundred and two centuries, at an astronomical average of 113.40.

Soon after the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Gill was asked a tricky question to choose between Kohli and Tendulkar. The former U19 World Cup winner was quick to pick his fellow teammate, saying that he was too young to understand the sport when Tendulkar played.

“I think Virat Bhai because…Sachin sir is the reason why I started playing cricket because my dad was his huge fan," Gill said on Star Sports. "When he retired, I was too young to understand cricket. By the time I started to understand cricket a little more, I would say Virat bhai because I have learnt a lot from him as a batter.”

Gill already had the privilege of watching Kohli from the non-striker's end during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Kerala earlier this month. They shared a 131-run partnership as India posted 390 runs in their stipulated 50 overs. In reply, the Lankans were bundled out for 73 runs in just 22 overs.

"My approach didn’t change after the double hundred" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill had a blast in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the Blackcaps, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 360 runs, including a double century and a hundred, at an average of 180.

When quizzed about his consistency, the youngster stressed that his approach didn't change after the double hundred and that he always wants to play according to the situation.

“It feels nice to perform throughout the series,” Gill said. “My approach didn’t change after the double hundred (208 in the first ODI). It’s all about getting a start and converting every game if possible.”

"I try to play according to the situation and conditions, not looking at my score," the right-handed batter added. "Our bowlers did a good job and bowled really well on this wicket because at one point it looked like it could go either way."

Gill will next be seen in action during the three-match home T20I series against New Zealand, starting in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

