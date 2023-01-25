"This is not something new for us" - PCB chairman Najam Sethi on Asia Cup 2023 row

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi recently opened up on the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 saga with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying that he is unsure about their stance as of now.

The BCCI secretary and Asia Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah dropped a bombshell last year, saying that India won't travel to Pakistan for the continental tournament. He also insisted on changing the venue for the Asia Cup 2023.

The comments triggered a war of words as former PCB boss Ramiz Raja threatened to pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India if the Men in Blue don't visit Pakistan. While new PCB chairman Najam Sethi is yet to comment on the same, he stated that the BCCI's stance is not surprising.

"BCCI wants Pakistan to travel to India, but BCCI doesn't want India to play in Pakistan," Sethi told reporters. "This is not something new for us."

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Pakistan will host the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. A decision in this regard is expected in the upcoming ACC meeting scheduled to take place on February 4.

Sethi stated that he will decide on his stance after hearing other stakeholders speak at the meeting in Bahrain.

"Finally, we have a date now to meet ACC officials," he added. "I will attend ACC's meeting on February 4 in Bahrain. I am not sure about our stance for now; I will decide it in the meeting, keeping an eye on the situation."

"Hosting the Asia Cup this year is very important" - Najam Sethi

Najam Sethi further added that hosting the continental tournament this year is very important for the PCB. He also stated that there could be direct repercussions for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is slated to take place in Pakistan.

“Hosting the Asia Cup this year is very important and India sending its team is a big issue because it will obviously have repercussions on the Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan in 2025," he added.

The ACC, meanwhile, has already announced that the Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 will take place in September, with India and Pakistan being in the same group along with a qualifying team.

