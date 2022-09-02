[Watch] Team India hit the shores in Dubai for surfing, volleyball and more after qualifying for Asia Cup 2022 Super Four

Team India decided to rejuvenate before the all-important Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage by participating in some fun activities on a beach in Dubai. The Men in Blue were seen enjoying water sports like surfing, kayaking, etc., and also later played beach volleyball.

In a video posted by BCCI on social media, the team looked pretty relaxed, and rightly so, after two fantastic wins in the Asia Cup over Pakistan and Hong Konh. Captain Rohit Sharma went kayaking and seemed to be enjoying the sunshine as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen paddling. Star batter Virat Kohli, in particular, looked really composed as he prepared himself to hit the shores. He also shared a light moment with Dinesh Karthik and others.

Kohli's extended break from the game prior to the Asia Cup seems to have done wonders to his confidence.

Here's the video:

India will look to finetune their bowling before the Super Four

Although India won comfortably against Hong Kong, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh were expensive, conceding a combined 97 runs in eight overs.

Rohit Sharma's reactions after the win suggested that he is a bit worried about the bigger picture with the 2022 T20 World Cup in mind. Rohit has been vocal about being ruthless when he captains the Mumbai Indians and could apply the same when leading the national team.

With just three pacers in the squad, it will be interesting to see if India trust the in-form Hardik Pandya as the third seamer and play an extra spinner in their next match.

A few former cricketers, including Danish Kaneria, have been vocal about how effective Ravi Bishnoi can be in the current conditions in the UAE. With Yuzvendra Chahal not picking up a wicket in the first two matches, Bishnoi represents a solid replacement.

The team management could also be tempted to bring Bishnoi into the playing XI in place of Avesh Khan. But that might mean Pandya, who has only recently returned to full tilt, will need to bowl four overs, raising questions about his workload.

Overall, the defending Asia Cup champions still have issues to ponder about and will look to resolve them before this year's T20 World Cup.

