[Watch] Team India lands in Pune ahead of facing Bangladesh in a 2023 World Cup clash

India have arrived in Pune ahead of their next challenge in what has been a successful 2023 World Cup campaign so far. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will lock horns against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The Men in Blue have been clinical across departments in all three games. They beat Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after bundling them out for 199. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shared a 165-run partnership to see them home after a troubled start.

Later, Rohit Sharma's whirlwind ton helped the hosts brush aside Afghanistan in Delhi by chasing a competitive 273.

However, the perfect performance came against Pakistan at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday in front of over 1,30,000 fans. India triggered a collapse of epic proportions, reducing Pakistan from 155-2 to 191 all out.

Then, Rohit came in and blasted 86 off 63 balls to take the Men in Blue to a crushing seven-wicket triumph. Jasprit Bumrah was the Player of the Match with figures of 7-1-19-2.

It was also their eighth consecutive victory over the arch-rivals in 50-over World Cups as they continued their unbeaten streak, dating back to 1992.

"We are taking it as one game at a time" - Team India's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj celebrates Abdullah Shafique's wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

After the victory against Pakistan, new-ball bowler Mohammed Siraj said they don't want to hype it up yet as performing on the day is critical. He said, as quoted by Sportstar:

"We are taking it as one game at a time. Just because it is against Pakistan, we need not get worked up. This is a World Cup, and we will play different teams. We just need to adapt and perform.”

Siraj went slightly expensive against Pakistan in Ahmedabad but snared a couple of wickets, including that of Babar Azam for 50.