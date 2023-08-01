[WATCH] Team India members interact with Dwayne Bravo and his son as they arrive in Trinidad for 3rd ODI

Members of the Indian cricket team received a warm welcome from Dwayne Bravo as they arrived in Trinidad for the third and final ODI to be played on Tuesday. The Indian players interacted with the former West Indies all-rounder, while some of them were also seen chatting with his son.

India will meet West Indies in the deciding ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The Men in Blue won the first ODI by five wickets at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, while the hosts clinched the second game at the same venue by six wickets.

On Tuesday, the BCCI shared a video of Bravo welcoming the Indian team in Trinidad. The clip was shared on their official social media handles with the caption:

“When in Trinidad 🇹🇹... 🤝.”

One of West Indies’ most versatile cricketers, Bravo played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs, and 91 T20Is, making numerous significant contributions with bat and ball. He is also the second-leading wicket-taker in the IPL, with 183 scalps in 161 matches at an average of 23.82.

Team India all-rounder defends experimentation in West Indies ODIs

The Indian team management has come in for some criticism from fans and experts over their experimentation in the first two ODIs against West Indies.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the third one-dayer, though, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja defended the visitors.

“This is the only series before the Asia Cup and World Cup where we can experiment and change the combination. We cannot do many experiments in the World Cup and Asia Cup. This will give us an idea about the balance of the team, the possible combination, and strengths. This [series] is a good chance to do that,” he explained.

Jadeja also rejected claims made by Indian legend Kapil Dev in a recent interview, where the latter said that too much money seems to have brought in arrogance among players.

Speaking of the West Indies ODIs, India rested skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second match. They suffered a batting collapse, going from 90/0 to 181 all-out. The hosts chased down the target with ease.

Both Rohit and Kohli are likely to make a comeback in the playing XI as India look to clinch the series on Tuesday.